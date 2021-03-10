Husqvarna released its first electric motorcycle with the 2020 EE 5. While the children’s dirt bike isn’t road-legal, it’s a big step forward for the brand. Aside from electrification, Husky has reduced its CO2 emissions by 32 percent in the last five years. What’s more impressive is that the company also increased sales by 16 percent over that same span.

Encouraged by its recent strides, Husqvarna just announced that it will join the Climate Leadership Coalition (CLC) to further reduce its carbon footprint. Primarily comprised of organizations from the Nordic region, the CLC develops regional and global climate policy. Membership will allow Husqvarna to share best practices and strategies with the CLC’s 80 other organizations.

"The CLC's policy work will be an excellent way to take part in dialogue on EU carbon pricing, which is an important building block to deliver on our Science-based target to reduce CO2 emissions across our value chain in line with what is required to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C,” said Husqvarna President and CEO Henric Andersson. “We have set a high ambition that stretches to the emissions that occur when our products are being used. Insights from other leaders and dialogue with policy makers will help us get there.”

Husqvarna E-01 Concept Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept

The move isn’t out of character for Husqvarna. The brand has been pushing to electrify its range for some time now. The E-01 electric scooter looks poised to break cover in the near future and the company continues to develop the E-Pilen electric motorcycle platform. Husky also implemented its own sustainability initiative with Sustainovate. In 2020, the brand launched the second phase of the plan and bolder targets for 2025.

By joining the CLC, Husqvarna also commits to a global effort to find sustainable solutions for production and transportation. The company believes that environmentally-responsible methods can also be profitable and we can’t wait to see how this move impacts Husky’s future lineup.