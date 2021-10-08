After the difficulties of 2020, organizers of EICMA 2021 have been busy planning their big comeback event. While manufacturers of both bikes and gear of course want to sell us things, there’s also an undeniable sense of community. Any time you have a shared interest, it’s bound to happen—after all, people are people, and we love sharing things we enjoy with other people who feel the same way.

It’s now October 8, 2021, and with just about a month and a half to go before the event, the show floor is shaping up to feature a wide variety of OEMs. Attendance confirmations have steadily been trickling in over the past months. So far, brands including Royal Enfield, Fantic, Motori Minarelli, Kymco, Yamaha, MV Agusta, Suzuki, Honda, SYM, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa, and Piaggio have all confirmed their participation in EICMA 2021.

Now Zero Motorcycles has announced that it plans to join the fun at EICMA 2021, as well. Along with its full range of 2022 models including the FXE that it unveiled earlier this summer, the California-based electric motorcycle OEM says it has a few surprises up its sleeve for the event.

From November 25 through 28, 2021, EICMA 2021 will convene at the Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy. As is customary in these pandemic times, public health precautions including capacity limitations, masks, copious use of hand sanitizer, social distancing, and a COVID Green Pass will be required for both attendees and exhibitors.

Event organizers began exclusive online-only ticket sales for EICMA 2021 earlier in October, beginning with special discounted rates through October 19. After that date, ticket prices will go up to the normal rate, so if you know for sure that you want to go, you probably shouldn’t wait to get yourself those tickets.