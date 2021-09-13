Valentino Rossi isn’t just one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, he’s a product-selling machine. Of course, the Doctor’s longtime sponsorships include Monster Energy, Oakley, GoPro, Dainese, and AGV. When Vale isn’t marketing for other brands, however, he’s slinging his own goods under the VR46 banner.

From polo shirts to underwear, from AGV helmet collabs to Dainese collections, Rossi plasters the VR46 logo across a wide range of products. Now, the brand will expand its portfolio with an upcoming electric bicycle range. Developed in partnership with e-mobility specialists MT Distribution, the VR46 e-MTB will come in a Premium and Limited Edition trim.

“In VR46 Racing Apparel we have already embarked on an evolutionary path for some time that will see the birth of projects that have as their objective the creation of performance-oriented products. It had been a long time that we wanted to expand our offer and enter the world of cycling, especially in the off-road sector,” explained VR46 CEO Carlo Alberto Tebaldi.

Rossi's no stranger to dirt. VR46 E-Bike

The exclusive variant will boast carbon components and a wireless gearbox. MT Distribution will only produce 46 numbered units and each will come with a certificate of authenticity signed by the nine-time world champ. Aside from the Limited Edition's up-spec parts and certificate, the two e-bikes will share a lot of the same specs.

Both bikes will roll on a 27.5-inch rear wheel with a 35mm inner rim width and a 29-inch front wheel with a 30mm inner rim shod in Pirelli Scorpion E- tires. The suspension setup will include a 160 mm fork and a 205/67.5mm shock absorber. The battery will also mount inside the bottom portion of the frame to lower the center of gravity and increase frame rigidity.

Bosch will provide the motor and the electronic management system while “Flip Chip” technology allows users to alter the geometry based on the terrain. While VR46 hasn’t revealed the full technical details yet, the technical partners include Bosch, Pirelli, Ohlins, Sram/Rock Shox, Fulcrum, Crankbrothers, Technomousse, and Ochain.

VR46 and MT Distribution will reveal the full specs, pricing, and availability of the Premium and Limited Edition MTBs at EICMA 2021.