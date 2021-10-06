It’s been nearly two years since motorcycling’s top manufacturers presented their latest models at EICMA 2019. In that time, the industry and the trade show have changed. After brands like BMW dropped out of the 2020 edition (and trade shows indefinitely), the organization canceled the marquee event in June, 2020. Since then, EICMA has launched initiatives and new branding to broaden its appeal.

Now, with most major OEMs RSVPing to the November 25-28, 2021, event, the organization is opening online tickets sales for the 78th annual show. Exclusively sold on the EICMA website, the team will offer an introductory price of €14 (≈ $16 USD) until October 19, 2021. That’s €2 (≈ $2.50 USD) less than the tickets for the 2019 show. However, from October 20, 2021, onward, the tickets will rise to €14 (≈ $22 USD). Tickets for kids aged between 4-13 will cost €12 (≈ $14 USD) and each ticket will come with a €1.50 (≈ $1.75 USD) management surcharge.

Held at the Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy, the 2021 affair will also include safety precautions that align with local health guidelines. With capacity limited due to current mandates, customers will need to reserve the days they plan to visit the exhibit. EICMA will also require proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test attained no more than 48 hours prior to the date of entry. Of course, even if you meet those qualifications, masks will be required in the Fiera Milano facility.

Those unable to take a COVID-19 test prior to the event will be able to take a rapid swap test at the exhibition center’s north, east, and west gates. With access granted, the attendees will be able to enjoy the show from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for all three days of the event.