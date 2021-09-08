With calendar dates currently set at November 23 through 28, 2021, international motorcycle show EICMA is fast approaching. The most recent news out of Milan involved EICMA organizers proudly unveiling the event’s new logo in August. The dynamic new image features a wheel and front fork, which also looks a bit like a power switch.

Over the first eight months of 2021, different OEMs have slowly but surely been confirming their attendance to this year’s show. With the global pandemic first gripping the world in 2020, EICMA was cancelled, like so many other things. Since we’re still grappling with the virus in 2021, some OEMs have understandably been a bit more cautious before declaring their intent to attend.

Still, most OEMs had already declared their intentions by the end of August. KYMCO was the most recent company to confirm, following confirmation from brands including Suzuki, Yamaha, and MV Agusta. What about Triumph, though? Until September, the house of Hinckley was strangely absent from either the Yes or No columns.

However, as of September 8, 2021, Italian media outlets have reported that Triumph confirmed its attendance for EICMA 2021. Andrea Buzzoni, general manager and CEO of Triumph Motorcycles Italia, told EICMA that the historic British brand plans to be there with bells on—or words to that effect, anyway.

As the pandemic continues to swirl and change at different rates around the world, what are EICMA organizers planning to keep everyone safe as they attend? Mitigations such as social distancing, mask wearing, Italy’s COVID Green Pass program, hand washing, hand sanitizing, and general behaviors you’d expect are both expected and probably second-nature for most by now.

Additionally, EICMA has specific mitigation guides available for Exhibitors, Builders, and Visitors to the event. They’re easily accessible in both Italian and English on EICMA’s official website. Be aware that since state, local, and international COVID policies are in flux, it’s always best to check the most recent information before attending any event.