In recent weeks, Kawasaki revealed the Z900 SE, Z900RS SE, and Z650RS for the European market. While we knew the models had a high probability of making it to the States, Team Green confirmed our suspicions today when it rolled out the naked bikes for North America. Of course, the two SE models improved on the Z900 platform with Ohlins suspension and Brembo braking systems while the Z650RS is Kawi’s latest mid-size retro entry.

However, Kawasaki’s big 2022 reveal wasn’t entirely predictable. While the naked bikes favor clean lines and road-oriented performance, the KLX230S dual sport and KX450SR motocrosser aren’t afraid to get dirty. Joining the KLX230 and KLX230R, the S variant welcomes even more riders to the trail thanks to its lower 32.7-inch seat height, two-stage front suspension, and Uni-Trak rear suspension.

Compared to the standard KLX230’s, the S also reduces travel from 8.7 inches to 6.2 inches at the front and shrinks rear travel from 8.8 inches to 6.7 inches. The model also features Kawi’s first dual-purpose ABS. The KLX230S may open the doors to inseam-challenged riders, but the KX450SR opts for all-out off-road performance.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Lineup

6 Photos

Previously reserved for Kawasaki factory racing rigs, the SR (Special Racer) moniker captures the motocrosser’s race-worthy pedigree. Based on the KX450, the SR trim boost’s engine performance with new a cylinder head with polished intake ports, an optimized ECU, and Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust. The KYB front and rear suspension and XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with Progressive Handlebar Damping System (PHDS) take on the toughest motocross circuits while D.I.D. DirtStar ST-X rims and D.I.D. gold chain help the KX450SR plow through obstacles.

Of course, Monster Energy Kawasaki race team-inspired graphics, Hinson clutch cover, and Renthal bars complete the factory racer look. The new KX450SR will retail for $12,399 while the Kawi lists the KLX230S at $4,799 (non-ABS) and $5,099 (ABS). The Z900 SE will cost $10,699 and its retro-inspired counterpart, the Z900 RS SE, will jump to $13,449. Rounding out the new bikes, the Z650RS will come in at $8,999.

The following models will return unchanged in 2022: