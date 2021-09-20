In the past few years, Kawasaki has introduced SE versions of its H2 SX and Versys 1000 platforms. Those up-spec variants frequently featured performance-oriented suspension and braking components along with improved electronic aids. When Team Green has a winning formula, it sticks to it, as evidenced by Ohlins and Brembo goodies equipped on the new 2022 Z900RS SE.

Now, the brand is applying similar changes to the standard Z900 model. Still harnessing the liquid-cooled, 16-valve, 948cc inline-four, the SE trim still produces 123 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of torque. Of course, the high tensile steel trellis maintains the model’s nimble handling as well. However, Kawasaki spices up the recipe with several chassis upgrades that make the Z900 even sharper.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE

7 Photos

Up front, twin Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers replace the standard four-piston binders found on the base model. To maximize the stopping power and feel, Team Green also pairs the calipers with steel braided brake lines and dual Brembo 300mm discs. The brakes aren’t the only front end update, however. Retaining the 41mm diameter but swapping the standard black finish for gold, the upgraded fork also features full adjustability compared to the standard fork’s limited preload and rebound settings.

Out back, the Öhlins S46 shock offers easy adjustability with a remote pre-load knob. The gas-charged monoshock also boasts multiple rebound damping settings and a horizontal back-link for extra comfort. New Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires also help improve the naked bike’s handling characteristics while Kawasaki’s full suite of electronics keep the rubber glued to the road.

Traction control and integrated ride modes enhance the riding experience while the TFT display and smartphone connectivity to Kawasaki’s RIDEOLOGY app adds modern convenience. So far, Kawi has only announced the Z900 SE for Europe with a £10,749 (≈$14,500 USD) price tag for the standard trim and an £11,699 (≈$16,000 USD) MSRP for the Performance Edition.