Kawasaki Europe just unveiled the 2022 Z900RS SE, and it ticks all the retro-modern bike boxes you could want. While the aesthetics are undeniably appealing, thankfully Kawasaki didn’t stop there. A few key performance upgrades help make this Special Edition extra-special, indeed. Let’s take a look.

The first thing you’ll notice is, of course, that paint job. Kawasaki is calling this its “Yellow Ball” styling, which harks back to the iconic orange and brown “Fireball” paint scheme of the original Z1. The colorway is called Metallic Diablo Black, and it’s a tasteful nod to this very modern naked bike’s historic lineage. We definitely hope it rolls out in other markets, as well.

Look beneath the paint and you’ll see some other interesting additions for the 2022 model year. The front brakes on the 2022 Z900RS SE are a pair of Brembo M4 radial-mount monobloc four-piston units, with semi-floating 300mm discs. Kawasaki also added a radial front brake master cylinder, which it lists separately from the Brembo components.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE

4 Photos

The front fork is a 41mm inverted unit with compression and rebound damping and preload adjustability. The rear shock is an unspecified Öhlins unit with both rebound damping and preload adjustability. Kawasaki Traction Control, assist and slipper clutch, and the introduction of Kawasaki’s first-ever tuned exhaust note are some of the other key features the OEM touts on this bike.

The inline-four engine makes a claimed 109.5 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, as well as just under 72.3 foot-pounds of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes equipped with a six-speed gearbox, and weighs a hair under 474 pounds at the curb.

So far, only Kawasaki Europe has introduced this colorway, with no other Kawasaki branches around the world mentioning it yet. Pricing and availability information have yet to be announced, as well. However, we’re certain that Kawasaki fans around the world would probably like to know more, in addition to hoping that it comes to other markets. As and when we have further information, we’ll be sure to let you know.