You may never have heard of the SOL Pocket Rocket before. However, this lightweight electric moped has been in development for the better part of three years now. In October 2018, SOL or Speed Of Light engineering, unveiled the Pocket Rocket concept. Back then, the company described the Pocket Rocket as a lightweight, versatile electric two wheeler perfect for commuting around town.

Fast forward some three years later, the SOL pocket rocket is now ready for production. In fact, the company has begun accepting pre-orders for this lightweight electric personal mobility device. So, what exactly makes the Pocket Rocket special? Well, I am glad you asked. For starters, the Pocket Rocket is equipped with a hub motor which is capable of propelling this little two wheeler to a top speed of 50 miles per hour. Shorting out the equivalent of 8.5 ponies is certainly nothing close to the speed of light, however, it’s certainly more than enough to offer an exciting ride around town and in the city.

Tipping the scales at a featherweight 55 kg, SOL’s creation is certainly one of the lighter electric mopeds available in the market. 16 inch cast aluminum wheels front and rear provide a stable and confidence inspiring ride, while a hydraulic combined braking system (CBS) ensures safety and full control of the rider. A 58V, 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack supplies juice to the Electric motor and promises up to 50 miles of range on a single charge.

As far as pricing and availability is concerned, the SOL pocket rocket is now open for pre-order at an initial amount of 500 Euros, or $590. However, the total price for the entry-level SOL pocket rocket is 5,980 Euros or $7,056. Pre-bookings for the pocket rocket are now open in certain European countries including Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.