Did you know that 2021 marks Benelli’s 110th anniversary as a motorcycle brand? The company may now have a different owner in QJ, but the brand is still extremely proud of its long heritage. In fact, to celebrate, an official Benelli Week event is planned this September in beautiful Pesaro, Italy.

A full itinerary of beautiful ride routes, important cultural and historic stops, and of course Benelli appreciation is planned as of August 19, 2021. When will the event take place? Benelli Week is currently scheduled to fill your days with motorcycling joy from September 13 through 19, 2021.

All the riding and cultural appreciation will be capped off by the Benelli Day celebrations on Sunday, September 19. Villa Caprile will host the event, which is a historic 18th-century residence and park located on Monte San Bartolo, overlooking the city of Pesaro. An additional ride out from the celebration through the Pesaro hills is planned for this day, which will end at the Pesaro seafront.

If you’re interested in participating in Benelli Week in September, certain pandemic precautions are required. Participants must either have a valid COVID Green Pass or else have tested negative for COVID within the past 48 hours via molecular or rapid antigen testing. Additionally, all participants must have appropriate personal protective equipment, such as masks, and must maintain a safe one-meter (3.2 foot) distance from other participants during the course of the event.

A full and detailed itinerary that includes all the planned riding routes and cultural stops along the tour is available on Benelli’s official website. There’s no mention of accommodations, nor cost as of August 19, 2021. However, it’s worth noting that according to Benelli, all makes and models of motorcycles are invited to attend the event. You don’t have to ride a Benelli to want to celebrate this Benelli milestone.