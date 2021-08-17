U.S. retailers like CycleGear offer in-house brands that typically suit beginners and budget-conscious riders. Sedici and Bilt may not qualify as top-of-the-line options, but they offer great bang-for-buck and typically punch above their weight class. The same goes for French retailer and online store MotoBlouz and its Dexter helmet line. With adventure riding booming in Europe, the brand’s Raid trail helmet is an excellent alternative to the expensive players in the sector.

At only €99.90 ($117 USD) for solids and €109.90 ($128 USD) for graphics, the entry-level lid still ticks a lot of the adventure boxes. The clear polycarbonate screen comes standard with a Pinlock 70 anti-fog insert. The retractable sunscreen and adjustable visor shade the rider’s eyes and the one-touch replacement system makes for easy shield swapping on the trail. One large air inlet at the chin bar, two more at the top of the head, and one rear extractor also keep the user cool during hot summer rides.

However, the gear distributor does resort to a thermoplastic shell as a result of the budget price tag. While the shell still protects well, the helmet weighs in at 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) due to the heavier construction. Under that shell, however, lies a multiple density EPS liner and a hypoallergenic, sweat-wicking Dextertech interior that’s both removable and washable. The interior also caters to glasses-wearers and comes ready to accept Dexter’s intercom unit.

MotoBlouz offers the Raid helmet in a matte black colorway and the multi-colored graphic seen here. Sizes range from XS to XL and a micrometric buckle secures the fit. With ECE 22.05 certification, adventure-oriented accommodations, and affordable MSRP, the Dexter Raid trail helmet proves that a lid can qualify as both budget-friendly and feature-rich.