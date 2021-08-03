Ducati Launches Summer Beach Collection

With summer in full swing, many motorcycle enthusiasts have temporarily hung up their leathers and helmets in favor of lighter, more breathable garments. While summer is well and truly the perfect time of year to go for a ride, there's no denying that hitting the beach with family and friends makes a strong case for itself, too.

That being said, if you really must tell the world that you are a true, blue—or should I say red—Ducatista while at the beach, then the House of Borgo Panigale has you covered with its new 2021 Summer Beach Collection. It consists of a series of garments and accessories which display Ducati's iconic colors. For starters, the gentlemen can opt for the Ducati Corse Race swim shorts, which are made of a "polyester to guarantee breathability and drying speed, and aesthetically enhanced by the presence of the Ducati Corse logo." Seriously, though, they're just normal swimming shorts with a Ducati livery. Yours for just 49 Euros ($58 USD).

Meanwhile, the ladies can hit the beach in style with the Ducati Bikini Race, which features a similar black and red livery as that of the Panigale V4 R; and the Bikini Stripe Ducati Corse, which sports a more subtle design with minimalist Ducati branding. Both of which are available in the Ducati website for 49 Euros, or $58 USD. The beach kit also consists of other accessories you're sure to find very useful while at the beach. Unisex Ducati Corse Race flip-flops are basically your run of the mill flip-flops made even better by a fancy Ducati livery.

The Ducati Race bathrobe, meanwhile, incorporates 100 percent cotton, for a comfortable fit while lounging around. The summer collection also includes two towels of different sizes. The first of which is a 90x160 cm beach towel made fro soft, highly absorbent micro-sponge, and costs 49 Euros, or $58 USD. A smaller 50x90 cm fitness towel is also available for 25 Euros, or roughly $30 USD. All the items found in the Ducati summer collection are available online via the shop.ducati.com website linked below.