Kawasaki Releases WSBK Team Apparel Collection

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that Kawasaki has one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable aesthetics in the business. Although having gone through numerous stylistic enhancements over the decades, Kawasaki has, for the most part, remained true to its lime green nature. These days, Kawasaki employs a mix of its famed lime green colorway with shades of black, gray, and sharp angular edges.

Over the years, Kawasaki has proven itself as a formidable force in World Superbike. For 2021, the most renowned motorcycle racer in WSBK, Jonathan Rea, continues his role as the frontman for the iconic racing team. The five-time world champion has been riding for the Kawasaki Racing Team since 2015, and the 2021 season is looking promising for both Rea and KRT. In line with this, KRT has released its apparel collection featuring the 2021 graphics. After all, who wouldn't want to show support for their favorite racing team?

The new apparel collection features KRT T-Shirts and sweatshirts which have been styled in Italy. The design mirrors that of the traditional Kawasaki racing green and black colorway, as well as the livery of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR race bike. The Kawasaki Racing Team's numerous sponsors, such as Monster Energy and Showa, also figure prominently on all the pieces in the new apparel collection. Additionally, the ZX-10RR logo figures prominently on the left shoulder region of the polo shirt, sweatshirt, and jacket.

The 2021 Kawasaki Racing Team replica apparel collection is officially endorsed by Kawasaki HQ in Japan. Should you be interested in copping this brand spanking new apparel collection, head over to your nearest Kawasaki dealership, or visit the official WSBK online store in the link below.