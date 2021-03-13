Are you excited about the 2021 World Superbike championship? The FIM and Dorna just announced the new provisional calendar for WSBK in 2021, and it’s all set to kick off at Spain’s MotorLand Aragon circuit from May 21 through 23.

Due to local restrictions regarding COVID-19, the Estoril, Portugal round has been postponed for 2021, with a note saying that it is currently “To be decided” subject to contract as of March 9, 2021. Organizers also caution that this calendar could have additional changes going forward, subject to developments in the ongoing pandemic situation worldwide.

Additionally, one brand-new venue is scheduled to host a WSBK race weekend in 2021, in Spain. The Circuito de Navarra will host the fifth round of the 2021 championship, if all goes according to plan. That race weekend should take place from August 20 through 22nd.

Then, it’s off to the French round at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours from September 3 through 5. The paddock gets a two-week break before hitting WSBK’s first triple-header in over 20 years. Racers will touch down at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from September 17 through 19, followed one week later by the Spanish round at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto from September 24 through 26. The third race in WSBK’s 2021 triple-header will take place from October 1 through 3, in Portugal, at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, more commonly referred to very simply as Portimão, which is where it’s located.

If you’re interested in seeing what the new Circuito de Navarra looks like, WSBK posted a video on its site that takes you on a little tour of the track. All in all, no matter what future calendar changes occur, it looks to be an interesting season. Please note that all races outside of Europe will only host WSBK and WSSP rounds for 2021.