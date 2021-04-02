Last year's MotoGP World Championship was, to say the least, filled with thrills, spills, and an unsuspecting victor in the form of Team Suzuki. Star pilots Alex Rins and Joan Mir propelled the Japanese manufacturer to victory, alongside a slew of other major sponsors. Having been Team Suzuki's rider lineup since 2019, the dynamic duo continues to lead the charge in the present season.

Motul has announced that will will continue as the official lubricant partner of Team Suzuki. No stranger to motorsports, Motul has spent decades honing its craft of producing some of the world's best lubricants, particularly in motorsports. Even outside of racing, Motul is the best-selling motorcycle oil across multiple markets. The two industry giants in the form of Motul and Suzuki are pinning their hopes on the talented riders, as well as the groundbreaking race bike, the championship-winning Suzuki GSX-RR. The race bike for 2021 dons just a few minor updates due to the MotoGP engine freeze during the winter season.

Apart from Team Suzuki, Motul has also confirmed a technical partnership with Pramac Racing, also for the 2021 season. The partnership has been set at three years, and will see the two brands work together to slug it out in the world's biggest motorcycle racing stage. Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, both aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP race bike, will continue to be the team's duo of pilots. Last year, Pramac Racing scored an impressive five podium finishes, indeed making them a force to be reckoned with in this year's season.

Interestingly, the partnership between Motul and Pramac Racing goes well beyond the racetrack, as Motul Heavy Duty will also be working closely with the energy and material handling ventures of Pramac. Apart from race-spec motor oils, Motul will also be providing factory-level lubricants for Pramac's heavy equipment which comprises high-performance diesel engines, and other machinery.