An entry-level jacket fit for all types of weather.

If you're like me, and you ride your motorcycle on a daily basis regardless of the weather, then you're probably rocking an all-weather jacket which can be configured for use in both dry and rainy weather. Better still, maybe you have a wardrobe of jackets to choose from depending on the weather. Whatever it may be, a nice Jack(et) of all trades is definitely a nifty addition to your collection of riding gear. 

Studds Launches New All-Weather Riding Jacket

Studds is a motorcycle gear and accessories manufacturer which claims to be one of the largest manufacturers of motorcycle helmets in the world, in terms of volumes, at least. It offers budget-friendly riding gear and accessories meant for those just starting out in the sport, or those on a considerable budget. To further add to its repertoire of riding equipment, the company has launched a new range of ultra-affordable, very versatile riding jackets in the form of the SMJ1 and SMJ2. The two new riding jackets are configurable for both dry and rainy weather, thanks to a removable thermal liner. 

The jacket itself is made of a breathable mesh fabric which has been designed to promote airflow specifically for hot summer weather. The jacket also comes with a water repellent inner thermal jacket which can be installed during rainy weather and winter rides. The SMJ rage of jackets comes with adjustment straps for a better fit, as well as impact-resistant armor as standard. It gets back, shoulder, and elbow pads which can all be removed similar to many other jackets available in the market. 

The Studds SMJ1 and SMJ2 are differentiated by their styling. The SMJ1 features a high-visibility mesh construction, and more conventional styling suited for adventure or sport-touring. Meanwhile, the SMJ2 offers a sleeker, all black motif with subtle Studds branding across the chest, and buckled cuffs and collar. Both the SMJ1 and SMJ2 retail for the equivalent of $88 USD, making them extremely enticing options for those looking for a lightweight multi-use jacket, or those on a considerably tight budget. 

