If you’ve ever purchased an aftermarket exhaust, chances are you’ve heard of Italian exhaust specialists Zard. From Harley-Davidson cruisers to Kymco scooters, from modern classic Moto Guzzis to fully-faired Ducatis, the brand offers a wide array of products to suit street and track riders. Now, the firm will expand its product range to racing exhaust systems thanks to a new R&D and design center.

The brand celebrated the news with the first-ever Zard Racing Day and Pro Day at the Misano World Circuit on July 13, 2021. ProDay promoter Gaziano Milone led the festivities by unveiling an all-new 2-into-1 race exhaust for the 2021 Aprilia RS 660. Due to the middleweight sportbike’s instant success in worldwide racing, the RS 660 was the perfect model for Zard’s foray into the racing market.

“It was an emotional day for all of us,” admitted Zard CEO Giulia Gherlone. “For some time, we have been planning to bring the guys from our team and our motorcyclist friends to the track for a big party driven by a passion for two wheels. With Zard Racing Day and ProDay we went further, joining them with the great names of motorcycling on one of the most important circuits in the world for a truly special day.”

Racing royalty also honored the new R&D and design center, with Marco Lucchinelli, Gianfranco Guareschi, Jorge Lorenzo, Michele Pirro, and Dario Marchetti in attendance. The legends circulated the Misano World Circuit alongside journalists, customers, and Zard employees. Despite the skill gap, the day went off without a hitch.

“The atmosphere inside the pits, not only in that of the champions but throughout the event area, was a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere of a party with friends, our goal,” said Milone. “I thought that our guests would be the happiest and instead, our Pros proved to be able to share the track with amateurs, customers, and friends...”