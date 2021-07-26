Ola Electric has really been building up the hype towards its upcoming electric scooter. With company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taking to social media, he gives us all a rather exciting glimpse to what the future holds, particularly concerning the upcoming electric scooter. His most recent Tweet hints towards the colorful future the company is offering to its customers. Particularly, he states that the electric scooter will be available in ten colors.

The vast palette Ola Electric is bringing to the table consists of funky colorways which are sure to catch the fancy of a young and hip audience. The official names of the colors, as well as the scooter itself are all expected to be unveiled during the scooter's official launch. However, given the teaser video uploaded by Aggarwal on his social media handles, we can see that these colors consist of varying shades of white, black, red, yellow, light blue, dark blue, pink, and silver, with variations in matte and glossy finishes.

The color options Ola will be bestowing upon its new electric scooter give the machine a very cool and youthful aesthetic. Additionally, the color options complement the scooter's sleek, modern styling, which is further enhanced by LED lights, a full-color TFT screen, as well as techie features including Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. Apart from its modern and sleek styling, the Ola Electric scooter also boasts a slew of commuter-friendly amenities such as a large under-seat storage compartment big enough to fit two half-face helmets, as well as flush-fit retracting pillion foot pegs, and a USB charging port.

Last July 15, Ola Electric opened pre-bookings for the upcoming electric scooter. For a refundable token amount of Rs 499, or around $6.70 USD, you could have an Ola Electric scooter reserved under your name, and a priority slot for a unit finished in a color of your choice once the scooter is officially unveiled. As of the moment, Ola Electric has yet to give a firm date concerning the launch of the scooter. However, multiple sources suggest that the company will be launching it next month. Once launched, the new scooter is expected to retail at around the Rs 100,000 mark, or the equivalent of $1,344 USD.