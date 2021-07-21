It seems that all the hype surrounding Ola Electric and its upcoming electric scooter has paid off for the company. After opening bookings for its still-officially-unnamed scooter last Saturday, July 17, 2021, Ola Electric managed to secure more than 100,000 bookings for the new vehicle in under 24 hours.

The Ola Electric scooter has been hyped up as the most technologically advanced electric scooter in India, and it seems that folks are eager to see that for themselves. Apart from this, Ola Electric has some extremely audacious claims concerning the future of electric-powered transport in India. Company Chariman and Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has been very active on social media sharing his company's vision for the future. Among the company's lofty ambitions is a mega factory dubbed the Ola FutureFactory, which will have a capacity of 10 million two-wheelers per year, and effectively take the title of largest EV factory in the world.

At this point, it's clear that Ola Electric has its work cutout, as the demand for its new electric scooter is clearly very strong. The company states that its first-ever EV has garnered quite a tremendous response from the public, and is calling it "the most pre-booked scooter ever." Bhavish Aggarwal expressed his excitement towards the reception of the Ola Electric Scooter stating, "I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs."

At present, Ola Electric has yet to reveal the official name, as well as the variants of the upcoming scooter. However, we have seen the Ola Electric scooter out and about testing, as shared by Aggarwal on his Twitter account. Additionally, it is speculated that the upcoming electric scooter will be named the Ola Series S, and will come in three variants, namely S, S1, and S1 Pro. We can expect Ola Electric to confirm the name and variants of the scooter very soon. Additionally, deliveries of the first few batches of scooters are expected to commence later this month.