The WMoto Xtreme 150i Is A Rugged Go-Anywhere Scooter

Malaysian motorcycle manufacturer WMoto has officially unveiled its entry-level adventure scooter in its home country. Quite a lot of hype has been surrounding this scooter following a press unveiling earlier this year, now, the WMoto Xtreme 150i has officially been launched to the public.

Priced at RM9,588, the WMoto Xtreme 150i locks horns directly with the Honda ADV150 which fetches a slightly higher RM11,999. It appears that WMoto has taken the adventure scooter moniker a step further as it boasts more rugged styling, as well as a larger, touring-friendly 11-liter fuel tank. The Xtreme 150i also outdoes the ADV150 from a safety point of view, after achieving a five-star rating in the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) Motorcycle Assessment Program (MyMAP). This is mainly because the Xtreme 150i is equipped with better brakes consisting of a dual-channel ABS setup.

From a performance perspective, the WMoto Xtreme 150i is powered by a 149.3cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder motor that produces 12.1 horsepower and 11.8 Nm of torque. While this is down some against the Honda, the Xtreme makes up for it by offering extended range thanks to its touring-friendly 11-liter fuel tank capable of retiring a claimed 400 kilometers of riding range in a full tank of gas. To make things even better, the WMoto Xtreme 150i also boasts a large under-seat storage compartment that can fit a full-face helmet. A USB charging port and a 12V power outlet are also built into the scooter’s front compartment.

The WMoto Xtreme 150i gets a full suite of LED lighting complete with LED DRLs. A fully digital LCD instrument panel displays an abundance of information, but it does miss out on a full-color TFT unit which we are now beginning to see on more affordable, beginner oriented motorcycles. The Xtreme 150i is available in Malaysia in either Gray or Red, and comes with a two-year, 20,000-kilometer warranty.