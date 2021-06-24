Earlier this year, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto made international headlines after unveiling its most powerful and most technologically advanced motorcycle to date—the 800MT. For several years now, the company has been working with KTM in developing new bikes for the Austrian company, as well as handling manufacturing duties in China and neighboring countries.

The CFMoto 800MT serves as the first fruit of the partnership between the two companies as far as product development is concerned. The middleweight adventure bike is based on the same platform as KTM’s 790 Adventure, but has been packaged as a more affordable, bare bones alternative to the Austrian adventurer. Ever since the start of development of the 800MT, CFMoto had purchased the rights to KTM’s LC8 parallel-twin motor, as well as the 990cc V-twin that used to power the earlier generation of Super Duke.

Upon the launch of the 800MT in CFMoto’s home country of China, the rest of the world—particularly the Asian market—was eager for this new adventurer to venture over into their respective markets. At last, the CFMoto 800MT will be making its debut in the South East Asian market starting with Malaysia. Considered as an automotive manufacturing hub in the region, market trends in Malaysia tend to be followed shortly after by its neighboring countries. That being said, it won’t be surprising to see the CFMoto 800MT venture into neighboring markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines sometime next year.

CFMoto is expected to officially unveil the 800MT in the Malaysian market early in 2022, with speculation suggesting that the bike will fetch a price of around RM 50,000, or the equivalent of around $12,000 USD. When launched, it’ll put up a fight against the likes of the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Suzuki V-Strom 650, and likely make for an enticing step up from the 650 class of adventure bikes.