Repsol Honda’s RC213V is a fire-breathing prototype with 240 horsepower, a carbon fiber braking system, and aerodynamic winglets. Marc Marquez has ridden the 1000cc V-4 to all six of his premier championships, and the bike has set the benchmark in MotoGP since 2012. On the other hand, Honda’s RS150R is more suited to congested thoroughfares than world-class circuits.

Don’t tell that to Malaysia’s Big Wheel Gang (GTB), though. The custom crew has a penchant for turning underbone motos into race-inspired street slayers. To GTB, the Honda’s RC213V and RS150R is a match made in heaven, and they transformed the metropolitan moped into a paddock-worthy replica.

The team doesn’t just slap on Repsol and Red Bull stickers and call it a day, however. GTB’s Rudy Norman leads the crew on a full overhaul of Team Red’s sporty RS150R. The GTB style calls for 17-inch wheels and tires, but Norman had to retrofit a VFR 800 single-sided swingarm to make the sportbike hoops compatible.

“That one caused me many sleepless nights, trying to figure how to fit the swingarm in the frame, keep the geometry and still look good,” noted Norman. “Somehow, we did it.”

To match the RS150R’s new proportions and ambitions, GTB also equipped the custom build with fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension and robust Brembo brakes. Race rubber increases the moped’s track capabilities, but Norman knew the Repsol replica needed to look the part as well.

Imitating the MotoGP rocket, GTB affixed winglets to the front end and sharpened the RS’s bodywork. Of course, Norman wraps the Honda moped in the iconic orange/white/red livery. The addition of Red Bull branding and orange wheels brings the replica even closer to the real McCoy.

Norman even tested the supped-up RS150R around Malaysia’s Aylezo kart track with positive results.

“We did so, and after a couple of laps, became very aware riding the GTB RCV replica was almost unlike anything we had ridden before,” added Norman.

Yes, the RS150R only pumps out 15 horsepower, but that doesn’t mean it can’t make the RC213V proud out on the circuit.