I’m almost certain that the Suzuki GSX-S750 is not on the list of most folks in the market for a new and modern middleweight naked streetfighter. In fact, I must admit that I had totally forgotten about this bike’s existence, especially given the fact that Suzuki has been rolling out some pretty impressive reincarnations of the GSX-S1000 and Hayabusa.

That being said, the Suzuki GSX-S750, the lone survivor in the Japanese 750cc naked sportbike class, continues to linger on, even though, and I’m sure many of you agree, this bike is well beyond retirement age. I mean, sure, Suzuki is clearly playing the if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it card, and yes, having ridden the GSX-S750 several times, I can attest that there’s nothing wrong with the bike. It really is a thoroughly capable machine even for the 2021 model year. Despite being on the heavy side, it could use some modern-day amenities such as LED lights, a nice TFT screen, and maybe some revised bodywork. Who knows, maybe after this update, Suzuki will roll out a revised GSX-S750 with similar styling as that of its liter-class sibling?

Speaking of the update, the House of Hamamatsu has decided to spruce up the GSX-S750 for the U.K. rather sparingly. We don’t see any new features or styling revisions since the bike’s launch more than half a decade ago. We do, however, get a sharp new color option which, at the very least, gives this dinosaur a refreshing aesthetic. It’s now available in a White/Yellow color scheme which gives the bike a very sporty aesthetic thanks to a fluorescent yellow belly pan, with sharply contrasting black accents on the tank, fairings, and tail. This color update actually gives the GSX-S750 a young, vibrant appearance, if I do say so myself.

Apart from the striking new colorway, however, nothing much has changed. We still get a standard halogen headlight, as well as a very basic package of rider aids consisting of three riding modes and a rudimentary traction control system. Yes, the bike continues to make use of a cable-actuated throttle, which actually returns a pretty decent throttle feel. The GSX-S750 retains the same bodywork since its launch in 2015, as well as its rudimentary but robust suspension setup which consists of inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock.

It continues to be powered by a 749cc inline four-cylinder motor derived from the 2005 Suzuki GSX-R750 sportbike. This engine churns out a rather hefty 112 horsepower, offering quite a lot of grunt for this naked streetfighter. As far as pricing and availability are concerned, Suzuki has pegged the redesigned GSX-S750 at £7,999 GBP, or the equivalent of $9,470 USD.