If you’re a North American Ducati Multistrada V4 S fan, and you’ve been counting the days until you can use that sweet, sweet adaptive cruise control and/or blind spot detection, today is your lucky day. On July 1, 2021, Ducati North America officially announced that this model is now radar-certified throughout North America.

What does that mean for riders? As of July 1, 2021 Multistrada V4 S owners can have their radar software uploaded and calibrated at their local authorized Ducati dealership. While all 2021 Multistrada V4 S models come with the radar hardware fitted as standard from the factory, those functionalities aren’t activated without the corresponding software installed. Customers have the choice of whether they want that software upgrade or not.

The Automatic Cruise Control function has four selectable levels, and uses controlled braking and acceleration to maintain distance from other vehicles on the road automatically. Meanwhile, the Blind Spot Detection system relies on a unit that sits just under the Multi V4 S taillight, which monitors vehicles approaching in your blind spots. It then alerts you to those approaches via flashing LEDs on the outside edge of the mirror on whichever side the stealthy vehicle is approaching from, so you can take appropriate action.

“Ducati is proud to be the first to deliver radar on a motorcycle, and the North American release of this technology takes Ducati further into the future of motorcycling,” said Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock in a statement.

“We have consistently led the development of emerging technologies, and now with the use of radar we can greatly enhance the convenience and comfort for our riders. The Multistrada V4 S is the perfect application for radar technology, as one of the strengths of this motorcycle is to tackle cross-country adventures. Having the benefits of Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection at the rider’s fingertips will make these journeys even more enjoyable.”

According to DNA, radar setup for the Multistrada V4 S is available at a charge of $850 plus one hour of workshop labor. If you’re interested or have any questions about it, your best bet is to reach out to your local Ducati dealer to book an appointment or find out more.