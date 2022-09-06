Are you a Ducati adventure bike owner who lives in Australia? If you are, then Maschine Adventure Bike Tours and Ducati Australia and New Zealand have an exciting upcoming trip planned that you may want to learn about. It’s the first journey in what’s meant to be an ongoing series called Ducati Xpeditions.

From October 9 through 14, 2022 (that’s four days and five nights), this Ducati Xpedition 2022 trip starts in Bowral, New South Wales, and eventually ends at Phillip Island—just in time for the Australian MotoGP round. (So, if you’re a Ducatisti with a suitable bike and you were already planning to head to MotoGP, this could potentially make your trip even more unforgettable.)

To participate, riders must have their own Ducati adventure bike—unfortunately, no rental bikes are available for this particular expedition. Bikes such as Multistradas, Scrambler Desert Sleds, or DesertXs are exactly the right tools for this job. The trip will consist of both gravel roads and bitumen—and riders will have a choice of route at each segment, depending on what they’re most comfortable with riding.

Additionally, Maschine and Ducati Australia have planned the route so that your standard OEM Pirelli Rally STR tires will be suitable for all parts of the route. You can, of course, opt to have more aggressive knobbies on your bike—but it’s not absolutely necessary. A full support team from Ducati Australia will be on hand throughout the journey to assist all participants.

The trip includes four days of adventure riding with a provided GPS route plan, accommodation in four-star luxury hotels, tour guides, as well as five dinners and most breakfasts. Full technical, luggage, and medical support is also provided along the way.

The trip does not include fuel costs, lunch costs, drinks, or any other private expenses you may incur along the way. It’s worth noting that the route is suitable for riders to bring pillions along for the journey. When checking out, there’s an option for Twin/Couple Share under Accommodation, and you’ll need to select that as well as listing your partner’s name in the Notes. Both you and your pillion will need to register separately, but the good news is that the cost for a Twin/Couple Share booking is slightly less expensive per person.

Couples can book for $2,700 Australian per person (about $1,818), while single bookings are $3,250 AUD (about $2,189) per person. For complete details about this trip, including a daily breakdown of where you’ll be riding on each day, check out the Maschine Ducati Xpedition 2022 link in our Sources.