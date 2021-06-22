Multi-seasonal gear is all the rage in the sport-touring and adventure touring segments. From Tucano Urbano’s new jacket and trousers set to Bering’s latest offering, gear that can change with the conditions is key for long-distance riders. Spidi’s 4 Season Evo touring suit delivers the same versatility as the new arrivals on the market, except the multi-seasonal jacket and pants have been around for much longer.

After five years, the Italian gear maker decided it was time to update the 4 Season Evo and it enlisted the help of 200 testers with its Test & Ride program. Armed with abundant feedback, Spidi revised the touring suit to meet the needs of countless riders. The information allowed the design team to strategically position 6 mesh panels at the chest, forearm, and back for optimal air circulation. In addition to the abrasion-resistant Extra Tenax 3-layer nylon, Spidi also places polyurethane-coated polyester in key areas for increased comfort.

While the updated 4 Season Evo jacket prioritizes rider comfort, it doesn’t sacrifice its protective properties in the process. The jacket includes Force Tech protectors at shoulders and Level 2 Warrior Lite armor at elbows. Back and chest pockets accept the Level 1 and 2 Warrior Series protectors, but users will need to purchase them separately.

Of course, the 4 Season Evo’s main draw is its adaptability and Spidi’s three-in-one approach delivers in diverse conditions. The jacket consists of a thermal inner liner, main chassis, and an H2Out waterproof membrane. Users can wear each layer individually or combine them suit the season and conditions. The jacket also includes a connection zipper to pair the Spidi jacket to the brand’s 4 Season Evo pants.

Gallery: Spidi 4 Season Evo Touring Suit

6 Photos

Similar to the jacket, the 4 Season trousers feature Extra Tenax 3-layer nylon at critical impact zones and comfort panels made of PU-coated polyester. On the other hand, the armor at the knees and hips comes from Multitech, and the H2Out layer is worn inside the pants for rainy and cold weather.

For men, the Spidi 4 Season Evo jacket retails for $579.90 while the matching pants cost an extra $399.90. The jacket comes in sizes S-4XL and includes red, dark green/black, and fluo yellow colorways. Spidi only offers the men’s pants in black but the S-4XL size range remains. For the ladies, the 4 Season Evo jacket also costs $579.90, spans sizes XS-3XL, and comes in dark green/black, black/gray, and fluo yellow. The accompanying pants also carry a $399.90 price tag and black is the only color option.