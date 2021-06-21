Kawasaki Z900RS Available In Nostalgic Colorways In Indonesia

Kawasaki Indonesia has been hard at work in revamping its model lineup in the Indonesian market. This is particularly significant, as the Indonesia is considered as a benchmark in the South East Asian market, particularly for new and updates models. This means that what we find in Indonesia will more than likely make its way to other countries in the region.

After unveiling the all-new Ninja ZX-10R, as well as the Ninja ZX-25R in rather striking colorways, Team Green gave its modern-classic roadster, the W800, a classy makeover by offering it in sleek, new color options. This time around, the Z900RS, the bike for those with a penchant for retro styling but the desire for modern-day performance, has received subtle yet notable enhancements thanks to the introduction of nostalgic color options on both the Z900RS and the Z900RS Cafe.

A coupe of weeks ago, Kawasaki launched the Z900RS in Blue Jewel Beetle trim in the North American market. The Indonesian release bears a similar aesthetic, although the dark blue base color has been restyled into a solid black finish. The sharply contrasting gold striping, however, has been retained. Japanese automotive publication Young Machine shared the fist scoop of this new colorway, and likened it to Kawasaki's Zephyr model—a UJM released back in 2004. It's clear to see that Kawasaki has designed this new black and gold colorway for the Z900RS as an homage to this iconic machine.

The Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe has also been spruced up with a classy color makeover. Boasting a more subdued black and silver palette, the Z900RS Cafe's sportier aesthetics thanks to its headlight cowl and lower-slung clip-ons are given the centerstage. The Cafe version features a classy two-tone brown leather seat, which makes the bike appear as though it's sporting a faux seat cowl. This further accentuates the bike's retro racer styling, while retaining its two-up riding capability. Twin silver pin stripes adorn the Z900RS Cafe's headlight cowl and fuel tank, as well.