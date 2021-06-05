Number 119 out of 300 ever built, this 2002 Ducati Monster S4 Fogarty Edition, is available on Bring a Trailer. This particular model is a tribute to four-time World Superbike Champion Carl "Foggy" Fogarty, and it's its own brand of special with top-spec trimmings and a heaping dose of rarity.

Only 75 units of this edition were brought in to the United States, and this particular auction lot is number 119 of 300 in the entire world.

The bike is powered by a 916cc L-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission, and it comes with some extra sweet goodies to go along with it. First of all, it features red, white, and black bodywork, mixed in with carbon fiber—the front fairing, fenders, chin spoiler, and heel guards are all carbon. Ducati used a hefty serving of element six in this bike, and it also comes with a two-up seat, 17-inch Marchesini forged wheels, Brembo brakes all around, ZR-rated Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires, and a numbered badge located on its fuel tank.

It is worth noting that the Fogarty Edition stood at about 0.79 inches taller than the standard Monster at the time.

The seller has taken the liberty to tweak and enhance his experience with the bike with some choice parts from prime manufacturers. The additions include a Ducati Performance Slipper Clitch, a Fast by Ferracci exhaust system, and an Öhlins mono-shock. Apart from that, some ergonomic mods have been thrown into the mix like Cycle Cat rear-set footpegs, aftermarket levers, and subtle aesthetic mods like an aftermarket taillight and rear turn signals.

The bike has a new fuel filter, new belts, new spark plugs. The bike also went through regular oil changes, and valve clearance checks over the course of its life with the seller. The brake fluid was also changed out in 2020.

As for the bid, the lot sits at around $7,600 USD. The bike's got 6,000 miles on the clock, and the seller reports that only 700 of which were ridden by him. Collectors will also appreciate the complete paperwork and the kits which will be included in the sale. It's got a clean Pennsylvania title and the bike's complete service history.