On May 2, 2021, Cooper Webb secured the 2021 AMA Supercross 450 Championship with a round 17 win at Salt Lake City, Utah. Days later, KTM unveiled its 2022 SX lineup, featuring the 450 SX-F—the same model Webb rode to the title in 2021. With Webb taking two of the last three Supercross rider crowns, KTM’s efforts have paid off in the last few years, and the 2022 updates only tweak the winning formula.

Starting with the flagship model, the 2022 450 SX-F gains lighter and stiffer rocker arms that improve throttle response throughout the powerband. Also, in the four-stroke family, KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F don’t earn the same upgrades but receive balancer shaft bearings instead. The new bearings reduce friction at high rpm and increase reliability over the long haul.

It’s a different story on the two-stroke side of the fence. Neither the 250 SX, 150 SX, nor 125 SX earns internal updates in 2022, but a new graphics package spans all six four and two-stroke variants. Similar to KTM’s EXC-F and XC-W families, the SX range adopts an orange/blue color scheme that aligns with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team livery. The ‘80s-inspired graphics also maintain KTM’s 2022 off-road motif.

Though the changes are minor, all models earn a $100 markup for 2022. The 450 SX-F comes in at $10,299, the 350 SX-F is close behind at $10,099, and the 250 SX-F brings up the rear at $9,399. The two-stroke lineup starts with the 125 SX, retailing for $7,499. The 150 SX carries an MSRP of $7,699 while the 250 SX commands $8,499.

Unlike the full-sized motocrossers, the SX mini range doesn’t adopt the new livery. The 2022 KTM 85 SX, 65 SX, 50 SX, 50 SX Mini, and SX E5 carry over the same white/orange/black colorway from 2021. Despite the lack of changes, KTM bumps up the price by $100 as well. After all, a championship pedigree doesn’t come cheap.