The Kawasaki Ninja 400 Gets Some Sleek Styling Revisions

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is loved the world over thanks to its beginner-friendly nature, sporty styling, and versatility. Ever since making its global debut in 2017, Kawasaki has done little to update its entry-level sportbike, other than launch new color options here and there. While other bikes in the entry level 300-400cc class have begun adopting fancier tech (i.e., KTM 390 Duke and Husqvarna 401), the Ninja 400 remained a barebones sportbike.

Now, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. As the age old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why the Ninja 400 is so loved—it’s really just a no-frills sportbike, just like its predecessor, the Ninja 250, which is arguably the most popular beginner bike in the U.S. market. Having said all that, Kawasaki has just recently unveiled new color options for the Ninja 400. Introduced initially in the Chinese market, the sportbike now flaunts two additional sporty tones—Twilight Blue and Deep Grey.

It’s interesting to see Kawasaki venturing into a more colorful palette when it comes to the overall styling of its bikes. When the Ninja 400 first launched in 2017, it was available only in Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) green, and Spark Black. The new color options speak to Kawasaki’s initiatives to attract a younger audience, and get new riders into the sport. While the KRT colorway of the Ninja 400 continues to be made available, and is no doubt one of the most popular color options thanks to its iconic status in WSBK, the two new colorways give the bike a more elegant yet equally sporty aesthetic.

Apart from the restyled paint job, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 retains the same formula as it did when it was first launched nearly four years ago. Its 399cc parallel-twin engine makes for a tractable mill both on the street and on the track. Rated at around 46 horsepower, the bike is powerful enough to provide a spirited ride, while being docile enough to be friendly to first-timers. Starting at just $4,999 USD, we can expect these new color options to make it Stateside in the not too distant future.