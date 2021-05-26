Few things in life are as satisfying to the eyes and ears as a well-built, properly engineered exhaust system. It doesn't really matter what kind of bike you ride—be it a Vespa, or a liter-class superbike—nearly all motorcycles can benefit from an aftermarket exhaust system. Yoshimura has been in the high-performance aftermarket exhaust game for quite a long time now, and their catalogue covers a broad selection of motorcycles.

The company's latest addition to its repertoire of performance-oriented exhaust systems is for Honda's newest road-legal dual-sport, the CRF300L and CRF300 Rally. The new RS-4 exhaust system is available in two options for the CRF300 range of bikes—a slip-on and a full-system setup. Yoshimura claims that the new RS-4 range of exhaust systems for the CRF300 not only reduces weight, but also improves engine performance across the entire rev range.

Going into detail, Yoshimura claims that the RS-4 slip-on exhaust provides 14.2-percent more power at the lower reaches of the rev range. Conversely, the more expensive full-system option provides a total of 5.9-percent increase in peak horsepower on the upper reaches of the rev range, while improving engine response and throttle feel all throughout the spectrum. Apart, of course, from the improved performance and reduced weight, the new Yoshimura RS-4 exhaust system serves as a flashy bit of eye-candy, too. With its premium polished finish and carbon fiber end cap complimenting the overall styling of both the CRF300L and CRF300 Rally.

Of course, increased power and less weight are awesome things. However, the Yoshimura RS-4 exhaust system also gives Honda's newest dual-sport machines a very aggressive, very brap-worthy exhaust note, further emphasizing the bike's fun and exhilarating nature. The Yoshimura RS-4 slip-on option retails for $519 USD, while the full-system option is slightly dearer at $619 USD.