The NawaRacer Is A Futuristic Ultracapacitor-Powered Motorcycle

As the days go by, it appears that the developments to battery and electric powertrain technology continue to roll out across the industry. With batteries becoming more efficient, manufacturers are now able to package them in lighter, small configurations. On top of this, the development of more sophisticated energy management systems incorporated in electric powertrains has seen the range of electric motorcycles increase by a huge margin.

Nawa Technologies, a company specializing in the development of super high-tech batteries and charging systems, is on a quest to revolutionize the electric motorcycle game. The company develops a combination of nano and clean technologies, which results in a unique electrode which they then incorporate into what the company calls the Ultra Fast Carbon Battery. This new technology, which is known as an ultracapacitor, is capable of storing more electricity, and charging up a lot quicker making it ideal for a multitude of applications.

One such application comes in the form of the NawaRacer, the world's first ultracapacitor-powered electric motorcycle. Now, under the fancy jargon, this bike is very much like the other electric two-wheelers in the market. However, the technology which Nawa has incorporated into this concept machine represents just how much untapped potential the future holds, especially when it comes to performance electric motorbikes. Thanks to Nawa's ultracapacitor-lithium-ion cell combo, the NawaRacer promises an incredible ten times more power and five times more energy than that of the conventional lithium-ion battery-equipped EV.

The NawaRacer is an all-electric motorcycle concept inspired by cafe racers of the 1960s. However, the bike's tech and performance figures are nothing short of impressive. The NawaRacer claims an impressive weight of just 150 kgs, making it a lot lighter than other electric motorcycles of its size. This is thanks to the advanced ultracapacitor technology which has enabled the NawaRacer to sport a smaller battery. Nawa claims a stellar 300-kilometer urban range, with its ultracapacitor-lithium-ion hybrid setup capable of charging to 80 percent in just one hour. All this tech is able to propel the bike to a top speed of 100 miles per hour.