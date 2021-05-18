The Hanway Furious 250SC Is A Stylish Retro Roadster

Our avid readers may be familiar with the name ‘Hanway.’ This Chinese motorcycle manufacturer is a rookie in the motorcycle industry, however, it has shown us that it is at least capable of producing motorcycles which boast rather premium features.

While the company’s styling and design inspirations could undoubtedly use a little bit of work—with the Hanway G30 looking just a bit too much like a Royal Enfield Himalayan—there’s no denying that the company has been working hard in rolling out new models in the Chinese market. That being said, could the latest model to roll off Hanway’s production line be its redeeming factor?

What you’re seeing here today is the Hanway Furious 250SC. It was designed as an affordable, entry-level, retro-styled roadster which brags premium features and impressive performance. Right from the get go, it’s clear to see where Hanway drew inspiration for the design of this bike. The Furious 250SC’s fuel tank looks pretty similar to that of the BMW R nineT, while its overall stance, and slightly relaxed boneline give off a Ducati Scrambler-esque feel. Whatever the case, it’s pretty clear that this bike is trying to appeal to a younger, hipper audience, thanks to its retro aesthetic.

On the performance side, it gets a very approachable 249.2cc single-cylinder engine from none other than fellow Chinese motorcycle maker CFMoto. Equipped with a four-valve cylinder head, dual overhead cams, and fuel-injection, this spritely mill churns out an energetic 20 horsepower and 16 ft-lbs of torque. This makes it a rather versatile city bike capable of around-town duty, as well as the occasional spirited ride through the twisties.

On the feature front, Hanway has decked the Furious 250SC with loads of premium kit. It gets an eye-catching gold anodized inverted forks up front, a full-LED round headlight, and fully digital instrument cluster. Anti-lock brakes as standard help to inspire confidence for beginner riders, too.