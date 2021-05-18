Loncin To Launch Voge 650DS Adventure Bike in Europe

Loncin has been hard at work in aggressively expanding across multiple markets, particularly in Europe. Under the Voge range of motorcycles, the Chinese motorcycle company has launched a variety of models such as the street-focused, modern naked 500R, the retro-styled 500AC, and more recently the 300DS and 500DS adventure tourers. The company has even launched an electric motorcycle called the ER-10 in Italy.

Given all these recent developments from the Chinese motorcycle giant, it would appear that the company shows no signs of stopping, as it will soon roll out its flagship adventure tourer, the Voge 650DS in the European market. At present, the Voge 500DS is Loncin's offering in the middleweight adventure segment. However, when the 650DS enters the market it will become the company's largest, most powerful bike in its stable. The upcoming adventure bike will battle against mainstream competitors such as the Suzuki V-Strom 650, Kawasaki Versys 650, and fellow Chinese adventure tourer, the CFMoto 650 MT.

From a styling perspective, the Voge 650DS looks very tall and athletic. Bearing some styling cues which are reminiscent of the Ducati Multistrada, it definitely has an aggressive and sporty aesthetic. Although equipped with road-focused tires, the 650DS comes out of the factory with a few bolt-on accessories which suggest that it's ready to tackle more than just paved roads. For instance, it gets a standard luggage rack, an under-tail exhaust to maximize ground clearance, and engine crash guards as standard.

As far as performance is concerned, we get a 652cc single-cylinder motor which pumps out a adequate 49 horsepower. It's interesting that Voge decided to go for a big thumper for this bike, as its smaller sibling, the Voge 500DS, gets a parallel twin engine. With that, we can expect this bike to have a peppy and energetic character, similar to that of other big thumpers in the market. The bike is expected to debut in the European market very soon, and will come with a price tag of €7,399, or the equivalent of $9,000 USD. An optional aluminum luggage set can be included for an additional €700 ($852 USD), as well.