Check Out This Badass Custom Royal Enfield 650 Scrambler

At this point, we’re no strangers to custom Royal Enfield machines meant to fulfill a vast array of purposes. Some builds are meant solely to showcase the talent of the builder, while others are meant to put form over function, creating a piece of art on wheels. On the other hand, other builds have been created for specific use-cases such as racing and off-roading.

What we have here today is a healthy balance of all the things listed above. At a glance, this bike looks like it rolled off the showroom floor this way, and it bears an uncanny resemblance to the styling of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. What we have here today started life as a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Built by the talented folks at East India Motorcycle Revolution Customs, also known as EIMOR Customs, this bike has undergone a massive transformation, and is now a capable adventurer with head-turning looks to boot.

For starters, this build features loads of aftermarket and bespoke parts. It gets a gorgeous TEC Stinger two-into-one full exhaust system, which not only looks the part, but also improves performance, and reduces an impressive 14 kgs from the bike’s overall weight. A custom seat and tail unit, as well as a bespoke skid plate have been crafted out of fiberglass, while aluminum side body panels keep things tidy.

The biggest challenge the folks at EIMOR Customs faced was redesigning the bike’s suspension for off-road riding. Luckily, the builders managed to retrofit the front end of a Royal Enfield Himalayan onto the bike. To make things even better, a YSS fork upgrade kit was also fitted. Out back, a YSS monoshock initially meant for the Himalayan was retrofitted. In order to successfully convert the Interceptor’s frame into a monoshock unit, several alterations to the frame’s mounting points, as well as the swingarm had to be made.

As far as performance is concerned, the folks at EIMOR Customs left the bike’s performance mostly untouched, given the fact that the 650cc 270-degree crankshaft equipped parallel-twin engine pumps out plenty of power, making it adequate for both highway, city, and off-road riding. The cherry on the cake of this build lies in the bike’s eye-catching colorway. Drawing inspiration from the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, the bike features a pearl white and Ducati Red paint scheme, which gives it a sporty and adventurous aesthetic.