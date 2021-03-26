Royal Enfield’s Himalayan is a unique contender within the small-capacity ADV segment. While the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 leans on utility and the KTM 390 Adventure opts for alien, the Himalayan falls back on retro styling. The metal tank and fenders, exposed subframe, and round headlight all point to the little adventurer’s leisurely nature.

However, Royal Enfield UK wanted something a little different, so they commissioned Indonesian custom kings Smoked Garage to beef up the Himalayan. Head builder Nicko Eigert knew just the recipe and turned to stealth fighters and flat trackers to give the baby ADV an attitude adjustment.

Gallery: Smoked Garage SG-411: Royal Enfield Himalayan

7 Photos

Eigert started with one of the Himalayan’s shortcomings: the suspension. He swapped out the stock 41mm conventional front end with a 43mm Showa USD fork. In the rear, the stock swingarm makes way for a custom unit connected to a new Ohlins monoshock. Next, Eigert binned the 21/17 wheelset in favor of an aggressive 18/14 setup. The new wheels received carbon wheel covers, fork guards, and flat track-appropriate Dunlop K180 tires, adding to the intimidating new appearance.

Up top, Smoked Garage knew they had to make a statement with the bodywork.

“We wanted to create a jet fighter!” said Eigert. “A streamlined, fast-looking body to cut through the air when riding the bike.”

To achieve his desired look, first, Eigert had to change the stepped subframe to a low-profile loop. Then, he mocked up the body’s shape with foam before translating the form to aluminum panels. A dark Army green paint base and orange accents fall in line with the militaristic theme while touches like the carbon fiber console add a level of refinement. Continuing the futuristic slant, Eigert installed a Yamaha MT-worthy headlight and low-profile taillight.

A custom exhaust, ProTaper bars, and a MotoGadget speedo round out the package. Yes, the SG-411 falls closer to the 390 Adventure and Versys-X 300 styling now, but it's actually lightyears ahead.