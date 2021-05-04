If you’re in the market for a new 125cc bike, and you want something that looks good and isn’t boring, then Aprilia may have a couple of options for you. The new RS 125 and Tuono 125 are here, boasting more than just styling changes for their May, 2021 release. Let’s take a look.

Typically, 125s are considered as beginner bikes and/or everyday commuters in the markets where they’re popular. Since their introduction in the RS and Tuono lineups, Aprilia has worked hard to show that everyday bikes can be fun, too. The newest members of the Aprilia 125 stable are both powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder engine. It makes a claimed 14.75 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, as well as 8.26 ft-lbs of torque at 8,000 rpm, and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The engine boasts a bunch of internal revisions, with changes to the combustion chamber, intake and exhaust ducts, valves, and throttle body. Aprilia also redesigned the exhaust line and installed a brand-new exhaust system, including a catalyzer that it says is more efficient. No specific details are given, but it sounds good, right?

The suspension consists of a 40mm USD front fork, and an asymmetrical swingarm/single shock setup in the rear. A four-piston radial caliper with a 300mm disc stops you up front, while a single-piston caliper with a 218mm disc stops you in the rear. Wheels are 17-inch alloys with six split spokes apiece, and come wrapped in Michelin rubber. You also get Bosch two-channel ABS on both members of the new Aprilia 125 duo. One more nice little touch: both bikes come with braided stainless steel brake lines as standard. Curb weight is 144 kilograms, or just over 317 pounds.

Styling on both the RS 125 and Tuono 125 derive, as ever, from their bigger siblings—specifically, the RS 660 and Tuono 660. Full LED lights keep your steed illuminating the way in front and behind, with integrated front turn indicators in the headlight cluster. Additionally, both bikes now have full digital instrumentation up front, with your choice of white or light blue backlighting. Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone is also standard, and there’s both a charging port and storage space that fits up to an 8-inch tablet in the underseat area.

The new Aprilia RS 125 comes in your choice of two colors: Aprilia Black (which is black and red), or Sintesi Blue. There’s also an available GP Replica version, which looks like a minified Aprilia RS-GP bike out of MotoGP. The GP Replica also comes with an electronic quick-shifter and a single-seat tail fairing to cover up the passenger seat.

Meanwhile, the Aprilia Tuono 125 comes in Aprilia Black, Lightning White (which is matt white and gray), or Arrow Gray (which is glossy gray and black).