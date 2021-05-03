Toward the end of BSA’s existence as a going motorcycle manufacturer in the early '70s, it created this absolutely beautiful B50 MX. Built in 1973, the bike was originally registered in the U.S. in 1974. Eventually, it was imported back into the U.K. and properly registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency in 2005. It’s unclear how many owners it’s had thus far, but the current seller has had it in their possession for about two and a half years. After top-end rebuild, it’s ready for another new home. Could it be yours? Let’s take a look.

When new, the 500cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine generated a claimed 34 horsepower. It’s mated to a 4-speed gearbox, and a top-end rebuild including new piston rings and a gearbox and clutch inspection were performed very recently. It also has lights and a horn, and is now considered completely road-legal in the U.K.

The odometer shows 970 miles, although total mileage is unknown. Frame and engine numbers match, according to the seller. It’s black and silver, with red accents, and the finish appears to be in very nice condition according to both the photos and the seller’s description. Tires come shod in Bridgestone Trail Wing rubber that looks quite nice in the photos, although it’s unclear how old they are.

Gallery: 1973 BSA B50 MX

7 Photos

A “professional maintenance appointment,” which we’re pretty sure just means a trip to an experienced mechanic, rebuilt the carburetor, reset the timing, and changed the engine oil, but the seller notes that they’ve also changed the oil more recently, as well. It received its most recent MOT test on October 2, 2018, which it passed at 824 miles. If you win this Collecting Cars auction, you’ll receive several maintenance invoices and six MOT certificates for this bike.

As of May 3, 2021, the current bid on this auction is up to £4,000, or about $5,564. The auction ends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This bike is currently located in Nottingham, U.K., but according to the auction website, it appears as though sellers outside the country can bid. Be aware that there are various fees you may have to pay on top of the winning bid, however.