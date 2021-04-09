This Little 1982 Honda Motocompo Is Looking For A New Home

When it comes to mini-bikes, Honda sure has you covered. With a whole fleet of mini-bikes in its roster over the years, Big Red sure knows how to put big things in small packages. Bikes like the Honda Grom and Monkey continue to be massively popular even to this day. With cult followings across multiple countries, these bikes are loved for their rowdy nature and easy customization.

But what if the Grom and Monkey are just too big for you? Well, way back in 1981, Honda released what many would consider today as an urban mobility solution. Granted of course, at the time the notion of urban mobility was not as big a concern as it is today. Nonetheless, Honda got their thinking caps on, and released the Motocompo, a foldable little scooter that was could perfectly fit into the back of equally quirky cars like the Honda Today and City Turbo II. Powered by a nifty little 49cc two-stroke, single-cylinder engine, it was surprisingly peppy and offered an impressive 140 kilometer fuel range thanks to its 2.2 liter fuel tank.

As it would turn out, the quirky little Honda Motocompo has amassed quite the following in Japan, as well as other parts of the world. Superb examples have been known to fetch upwards of $5,000 USD, with people adding them to their ever-growing collection of weird and quirky vehicles. That said, now's your chance to get a hold of a 1982 Motocompo finished in Daisy Yellow. As you can see, this particular example is in remarkable condition. Listed for no-reserve on Bring a Trailer, the standing bid for this 'Compo is at $3,547 USD, with bids closing in six days.

The for-sale post states that this Motocompo comes complete with all factory features and accessories including its flat-folding handlebars, center stand, complete lighting kit, as well as all the original lift and tie-down points, for loading it into your hatchback. The bike was reportedly imported from Japan and underwent a thorough refurbish prior to being acquired by the current owner and seller earlier this year. The lucky new owner of this 1982 Honda Motocompo will get a clean California bill of sale along with the purchase. If you're in the market for a quirky two-wheeler like this, be sure to visit the original listing in the link below.