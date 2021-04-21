The Yamaha YZF-R15 Gets A Striking New Color Option

The Yamaha YZF-R15 is undoubtedly one of the most popular sportbikes in the entire Southeast Asian market. Boasting similar styling as that of its bigger sibling, the YZF-R1, as well as class-leading performance and efficiency figures, it's no surprise that Yamaha's small-displacement bikes are enjoying the success that they currently have in the Asian market.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 has gone through quite a number of iterations over the past several years. Initially making its debut in 2008, the once-ugly duckling sportbike has transformed into a class-leading entry-level sportbike in Asia. Equipped with a 19-horsepower, 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the current generation YZF-R15 boasts Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation technology, which optimizes efficiency at lower RPMs, while maximizing power output at the upper reaches of the rev range. It transfers power to the back wheel via a six-speed transmission equipped with a slipper-assist clutch.

Underpinnings consist of a beautiful gold-anodized inverted fork up front, as well as a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes front and rear, while the bike is fitted with 100 and 140 cross-section tires front and rear—small in comparison to that of full-sized sportbikes, but more than enough to provide adequate levels of grip in the city and on twisty roads. The Yamaha YZF-R15 tips the scales at just 137 kgs with a full tank of gas, ready to ride.

For the 2021 model year, Yamaha has updated the YZF-R15 in the Malaysian market to feature a new colorway that's sure to catch the fancy of those looking for a clean and elegant aesthetic. The new silver color option features simple graphics atop a sleek silver base, and fluorescent yellow wheels. This color option joins the racier Yamaha Racing Blu and Black color options currently on offer. Yamaha offers pretty impressive warranty on all its bikes in the Malaysian market consisting of a two-year, 20,000-kilometer package. The updated Yamaha YZF-R15 doesn't get a price increase, either, so it continues to retail for RM11,988 ($2,911 USD).