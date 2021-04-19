Yamaha FZ-X Adventure Bike Expected To Launch Soon

When the Yamaha Ténéré 700 made its global debut last year, the adventure world was gifted with what many consider as the most bang-for-buck adventurers to hit the market. Based on Yamaha's hotshot MT-07 platform, the Ténéré 700 comes with a 689cc parallel-twin engine which boasts Yamaha's crossplane crankshaft, which situates the two pistons at a 270-degree crankshaft angle.

Given this trend of Adventure bikes being based on naked street bikes, Yamaha is rumored to be working on a lightweight adventure bike specific to the Indian market. But before we dive into this upcoming ADV, let's first take a look at the bike it's expected to be based on. In India, lightweight commuters are all the rage thanks to their affordable price tags, ease of use, and efficiency. That said, Yamaha has recently filed type-approval documents for a new entry-level adventure bike specific to the Indian market.

Type approval documents reveal some of the bike's specifications.

One of Yamaha's most popular commuter bikes is the FZ-S, which comes in many different variants. The common denominator of all the bikes bearing the FZ namesake in the Indian market is that they all come with a 149cc air-cooled, single-cylinder mill which pumps out 12 horsepower. Now, this may not seem like much, but in a country filled with tight and congested roads, as well as a population looking to make get the most efficiency out of their hard-earned rupees, it just makes sense. All that being said, rumors of Yamaha launching an adventure-spec version of the FZ have come to surface, and it's likely going to be called the FZ-X.

While an official photo has yet to be revealed by Yamaha, multiple Indian automotive publications suggest that it will be heavily based on the FZ-S, albeit decked out in more adventure-y fare. That means, it'll likely come with the same 149cc single-cylinder engine, and impressive fuel mileage. Given the fact that this bike continues to occupy the budget end of the spectrum, don't expect it to come with premium suspension components and riding modes. It's likely that the upcoming FZ-X will still come with 17-inch wheels front and rear, but wrapped in dual-sport tires. It's expected to retail for around Rs. 1.20 lakh, or around $1,600 USD.