Yamaha YZF-R15 Reimagined As Dedicated Track Weapon

In Asia, small-displacement sportbikes are all the rage. Not only do they boast similar styling as their larger siblings, they come with tiny, fuel efficient engines, which are friendly even for beginners. That means a first-time motorcycle rider could hop aboard a bike like the Honda CBR150R and look and feel like a superbike racer. On top of this, these entry-level sportbikes often come with affordable price tags and rather cheap maintenance.

As such, it's no surprise that the likes of Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki are selling their entry-level 150cc sportbikes like hotcakes all across Asia. Yamaha, in particular, leads the charge with its YZF-R15, which boasts the most powerful and technologically-advanced engine in the 150cc sportbike class. It gets a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine equipped with Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. With an impressive power output of around 19 horsepower, the YZF-R15 is a favorite, both among commuters and beginner track riders alike.

A massive aftermarket for these small displacement sportbikes exists to cater to the needs of enthusiasts. Anything and everything from aftermarket exhaust systems, race fairings, brake and suspension upgrades, and ECU kits can be bought and installed rather easily. That said, it's interesting to see just what a fully decked-out Yamaha YZF-R15 would look like. As it would turn out, a graphic artist also wanted to see just how wild the Yamaha YZF-R15 would look, if fitted with track-specific kit. Here we have EKA Custom Designs' interpretation of a thoroughbred Yamaha YZF-R15 race bike.

At a glance, it's clear to see that this rendering has made the R15 resemble its bigger sibling, the R1, even more. The artist has swapped out the bike's wheels and tires for wider and meatier ones, while the fairing has been revised to include a belly pan—a feature commonly required by racing regulations. The bike's tail section has also been redesigned, with this concept featuring an overall taller seat height, complemented by a GP-style exhaust system.

It's clear to see, that when put side-by-side with a stock R15, these upgrades, although subtle, would definitely enhance this bike's performance on track, while giving it an aggressive race bike aesthetic.