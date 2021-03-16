If you want to do more than just a day trip on your bike, you’ll probably also want to carry a sufficient amount of stuff with you. In 2021, you have so many different luggage options to choose from that it can be a bit overwhelming. Hard luggage is nice, but it’s also often expensive—and then you have to worry about racks and mounting brackets, too. Not only that, but you have to consider that not every bike has luggage fitment options available for what you want. What do you do?

That’s where Touratech’s new Discovery waterproof luggage system comes in. While the company isn’t the only one to offer a soft luggage system with universal motorcycle fitment, Touratech’s take on the genre is a visual standout. So, if you’re looking for added visibility in your waterproof soft luggage system selection, the black-and-yellow bumblebee looks of this Touratech could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Discovery boasts two separate waterproof packsacks, which hold 25 liters of storage each, for a grand total of 50 liters. Two additional pockets with rolltop closures hold an added 15 liters. On top of that, a strap system in the middle section makes it easy to tie down additional equipment you don’t want to put in the bags. Maybe you’re moto camping, and you have a tent or other equipment, for example. Two large mesh packets up top offer some additional space for items like maps, which stay securely closed with zippers on your journeys.

Gallery: Touratech Discovery Soft Luggage System

12 Photos

While Touratech says this system offers universal fitment for most bikes, there’s also a separate heat shield the company sells if you have high-mounted silencers that you’re concerned about. You can currently order the Discovery system and/or that heat shield directly from Touratech, with expected delivery in three to five days.

MSRP for the Discovery luggage €352.06, or about $420. It’s simple, it’s straightforward, and it can help you get ready for whatever big trips you have planned for the upcoming riding season.