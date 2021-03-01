In mid-February, 2021, Austrian distributor KSR introduced the world to Motron, its newest motorcycle brand. The teasers leading up to Motron’s official unveiling all featured its little ADV-styled, piston-powered X-Nord 125 motorcycle. That’s all well and good, but one of its electric models really caught our eye upon introduction, for reasons that are obvious if you look at the thing. Friends, let’s take a closer look at the Motron Cubertino.

There’s no denying that the Cubertino bears a striking resemblance to the Honda Super Cub. Unsurprisingly, fans have been pounding down the doors of the House of Soichiro for years to make their electric dreams come true. Unfortunately for them, this isn’t it. Still, since it looks so aesthetically pleasing, let’s explore what it has to offer.

The cute-as-a-button Motron Cubertino features a Bosch 60V, 1.5kW, brushless, hub-mounted electric motor that makes a maximum 32 Nm (or 23.6 lb-ft.) of torque. Top speed is 45 kilometers per hour, or just under 28 mph. It rides on 17-inch wheels and stops with drum brakes all around. Curb weight with batteries in place is 78 kilograms, or just under 172 pounds. It can carry up to 228 kg, or just over 502 pounds. It may be slow, but if these claims are accurate, it’s still a packhorse.

Where things get sticky is the Cubertino’s rather small range. It’s just 56 kilometers, or slightly under 35 miles. It might be a good little grocery-getter or errand-runner in a very small area, but you’ll need to plan your trip and recharge stops accordingly for anything more.

Pricing for the Motron Cubertino starts at 1,999 Euros, or about $2,410. To be clear, Motron’s current plans are to launch in various countries across Europe, with no mention as to if or when the brand might show its face elsewhere in the world.

If you’re having extra déjà with your vu right now, that may mean you’re recalling the CSC Monterey electric scooter, which launched in December, 2020. In fact, if you debadged and stuck these two electric Cub-alikes next to each other, you might have real difficulty telling them apart.

Additionally, while their spec sheets are very slightly different (top speed is a claimed 32 mph to the Cubertino’s 28, for example), most numbers aren’t too far off. It’s not clear if the same manufacturer in China is putting these together for both distributors, but it certainly seems possible. Pricing is also comparable between the two, so if you’re in the USA and can’t get a Cubertino, the CSC Monterey could be an option that’s easier to ride home on.