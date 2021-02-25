CAKE has been racking up multiple awards in recent months thanks to its revolutionary electric scooter, the Ösa. Last year, the Swedish electric two-wheeler company bagged the Red Dot design award for the same scooter. Featuring a modular design, the CAKE Ösa was designed to suite a multitude of uses. This time around, the scooter has been awarded the Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award in the Transportation category.

Stefan Ytterborn, CEO and Founder of CAKE, expressed his excitement towards receiving the award, "Being acknowledged and rewarded by The Chicago Athenaeum is truly inspiring and energetic." He added that the award will serve as an inspiration for him and his team towards developing even more groundbreaking innovations which are both practical and sustainable.

Interestingly, the CAKE Ösa draws inspiration from one of the most unlikely things: the humble workbench. Featuring a large bar which serves as a vital part of the chassis, multiple accessories can be mounted to serve multiple practical purposes. Accessories like bags, baskets, tools, and many others can be clamped onto the bike's chassis creating more than a thousand different configurations. Additionally, the CAKE Ösa features dual sport tires, enabling it to go beyond the confines of paved roads—perfect for those whose trade involves construction, farming, and agriculture.

The CAKE Ösa also features a powerful battery, which, apart from powering the electric motor, can be used as a power-station for tools and other devices. The Ösa comes in two variants. Firstly, the Ösa Lite features a top speed of 30 miles per hour, and comes with a price tag of $6,500 USD. On the other hand, the more premium Ösa+ variant can hit a top speed of 60 miles per hour, and fetches a bit more dough at $8,500 USD.