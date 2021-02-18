While a girder fork can certainly help, you don’t always need one if you want your bike to have that bulldog stance. As an excellent example, we have Bangkok-based K-Speed Customs’ latest creation, the Super Grom. Based on the recently updated Honda Grom, it’s a rugged-looking little adventure machine. Don’t let its diminutive size fool you. It may be little, but it sure looks like it’s ready to take a bite out of some off-road trekking.

The Super Grom isn’t just a custom Honda Grom build. Instead, it’s a bolt-on kit that you can buy from K-Speed right now, in your choice of three colorways: Red/Black, Matte Black/Glossy Black, or Blue/Black. All three pack a lot of value for money, too.

As currently listed in the K-Speed store on February 18, 2021, the Super Grom kit includes the handlebar, hand grips, hand guards, gauge cover, headlight cover, front fairing, front mudguard, belly pan/engine guard, two-piece tank cover, seat cushion, taillight cover, side panels, taillights with integrated turn signals, slim front turn signals, rear mudguard with license plate bracket, and a full-system exhaust.

Gallery: K-Speed Customs Super Grom

8 Photos

You can pop this kit into your virtual cart at a cost of just 27,900 Thai baht, which is about $929. It’s unclear whether K-Speed will ship outside Thailand, but it does offer shipping and delivery services within the country. Also, there are currently 13 K-Speed locations within the kingdom to choose from, so perhaps you could check one out in person if you’re already there, and they have it in stock.

Please note that you’ll need to buy a set of knobby tires separately, as they do not come with the K-Speed Super Grom kit. Still, the fact that both the bodywork and exhaust are included for that price seems like a pretty solid deal. Hopefully, that saddle is as comfy and sturdy as it looks. There’s only one way to find out, isn’t there?