Time to pony up a little extra if you're in the market for a Hero.
It's finally 2021, and perhaps you've told yourself that you're going to buy a new motorcycle. Or perhaps, your bike is a bit long in the tooth, and it's just about time to replace it with a dependable and reliable steed from Hero Motocorp, one of India's largest motorcycle manufacturers. Well, Hero has released their price list for January 2021, and it's looking rather bleak, as nearly all models in their lineup have received a price hike.
It isn't unexpected for motorcycle manufacturers to begin the year with revisions to their pricing models. Especially now, given the implementation of the BS6 standard, manufacturers had to hustle to be able to continue selling their products in the world's largest motorcycle market which is India. The story of price hikes doesn't end with Hero, either. Nearly all other motorcycle manufacturers have increased their prices across their entire model ranges. That being said, let's take a look at Hero Motocorp's motorcycle price list.
|Motorcycles
|New Price
|Old Price
|Xpulse 200
|Rs. 1,15,230
|Rs. 1,13,730
|Xtreme 160 R Disc
|Rs. 1,06,950
|Rs. 1,05,050
|Xtreme 160 R Drum
|Rs. 1,03,900
|Rs. 1,02,000
|Glamour Disc
|Rs. 75,400
|Rs. 74,500
|Glamour Drum
|Rs. 71,900
|Rs. 71,000
|Glamour Blaze Drum
|Rs. 73,100
|Rs. 72,200
|Glamour Blaze Disc
|Rs. 76,600
|Rs. 76,600
|Passion Pro Disc
|Rs. 69,600
|
Rs. 68.700
|Passion Pro Drum
|Rs. 67,400
|Rs. 66,500
|Super Splendor Disc
|Rs. 73,400
|Rs. 72,950
|Super Splendor Drum
|Rs. 69,900
|Rs. 69,450
|Splendor iSmart Disc
|Rs. 68,700
|Rs. 68,150
|Splendor iSmart Drum
|Rs. 66,500
|Rs. 65,950
|Splendor Plus Black Accent
|Rs. 65,295
|Rs 64,470
|Splendor Plus i3S
|Rs. 65,295
|Rs. 64,470
|Splendor Plus Self Start
|Rs. 64,085
|Rs. 63,260
|Splendor Plus Kick Start
|Rs. 61,785
|Rs. 60,960
|HF Deluxe i3S
|Rs. 61,225
|Rs. 59,800
|HF Deluxe Self Start
|Rs. 59,900
|Rs. 58,600
|HF Deluxe Kick Start
|Rs. 51,200
|Rs. 49,950
|HF Deluxe Spoke Wheels
|Rs. 50,200
|Rs. 48,950
Whew, that was quite a handful. As you can see, Hero Motocorp has quite the extensive range of motorcycles to suit various needs and interests of motorcycle riders in India. In spite of the increased prices across the entirety of its model range, Hero's bikes still present themselves with remarkable value for money. What bike from Hero Motocorp are you looking to buy this year?
Source: GaadiWaadi
About this article