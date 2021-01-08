Less than two months after launching the highly anticipated H'Ness CB350, Honda has already increased the price of all variants. Initially launching in mid-October, the Honda H'Ness CB350 began selling at a remarkable pace, with over 1,000 units selling in just 20 days. Needless to say, the bike was everything a retro enthusiast could wish for—classic styling reminiscent of UJMs from the 70s, minus the finicky maintenance, with warranty to boot.

Launching in two variants, the Honda H'Ness CB350 came in DLX and DLX Pro trim options. That being said, both variants are affected by the increase in price with the DLX now dearer by Rs 1,500. This brings up the bike's retail price to Rs 1,86,500, or roughly $2,543 USD. On the other hand, the DLX Pro gets slapped with a Rs 2,500 surcharge, bringing its retail price to Rs 1,92,500, or the equivalent of $2,625 USD.

Given the new pricing structure of the H'Ness CB350, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is now more affordable starting at Rs 1.76 lakh ($2,400 USD) for the base model, and Rs 1.90 lakh, or $2,590 USD for the top of the line Supernova model. This is interesting to note, as Honda's CB350 is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. To make things worse, Honda has not introduced any additional features to any of the two variants of the CB350 H'Ness. This leaves many to question, why increase the price and not add anything new? After all, the bike was already BS6-compliant upon launch.

Regardless, the Honda H'Ness CB350 will likely retain its impressive selling streak, as Indians just simply love their retro-styled machines—as does the rest of the world. That being said, let's just hope that the prices of this bike don't increase yet again anytime soon.