KTM is at it again with updating its already impressive lineup. In the Indian market in particular, KTM is giving its 125 Duke—the smallest bike in the company’s popular range of street bikes—a much needed update.

Up until now, the KTM 125 Duke has remained the only Duke that has yet to adopt KTM’s newest design language care of Kiska Design. What started out with the aggressive styling of the 1290 Super Duke R in 2016 made its way to the 390 Duke in 2017, the 200 Duke last year, and for next year, the baby 125 Duke.

Going into more detail, the updated KTM 125 Duke gets new styling. It now bears the exact same body panels and steel trellis frame and subframe as its bigger siblings. It also gets an angular headlight with daytime running functionality. Fuel capacity has also been increased by way of a new, more premium steel fuel tank, as opposed to the old bike’s plastic unit.

The 125 Duke now looks like its bigger siblings.

As far as performance is concerned the KTM 125 Duke does pretty well considering its tiny engine. Equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder, the Duke churns out a decent 14.3 horsepower. Of course, the bike is by no means meant to set any speed records, but the engine’s spritely response mated to the bike’s amazing chassis will surely result in a machine that’s fun to ride.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new KTM 125 Duke will be priced at around Rs 1.50 lakh—Rs 7,000 more than the outgoing model. Bookings for this bike have already begun. In fact, some reports state that the 125 Duke has already begun making its way to dealerships.