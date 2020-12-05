BMW Motorrad has launched a line of motorcycle gear for 2021 which offers the highest quality both in terms of craftsmanship and safety. Designed to protect you from head to toe, while remaining comfortable and stylish, BMW’s new range of rider equipment is designed to appeal to the most discerning of BMW riders. Here’s what they have in store.

For starters, the GS Carbon Evo helmet is well equipped with the latest and greatest safety feature. Featuring Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) technology, the helmet is said to be able to reduce the rotational forces being transferred to the head, in the event of an impact. Apart, of course, from its excellent safety rating, the GS Carbon Evo helmet also exudes premium, yet understated styling, and comes in two distinct graphics options: Grafik Xtreme and Dekor Desert.

BMW GS Carbon Evo Helmet BMW SummerXcursion Jacket

For 2021, BMW has also updated its range of adventure touring suits to feature even more comfort, versatility, and safety. The PaceDry Adventure suit is made from waterproof materials and provides adequate warmth especially for cold weather. Designed as an enduro suit, it also features a breathable Z-line construction and features BMW’s Climate Membrane. The Rallye Pro, as well as the AirFlow Premium

Suits have also been updated, after enjoying success since 2017. Both suits feature abrasion-resistant materials and come with NP2 protectors.

Moving on to jackets, BMW’s SummerXcursion blouson jacket comes as the latest addition to the summer range of apparel. Featuring a simple, minimalist design, the new jacket features a unisex design, and is made of lightweight, breathable materials. The Summer City Jacket makes a comeback for 2021, as well.

BMW PaceDry Adventure Suit BMW KnitLite Sneakers

BMW Motorrad has also updated its line of riding shoes. Starting off with the KnitLite Sneaker, this pair of riding shoes features 3D-Knot technology with level 1 protection. It features slim and sleek styling which give it a more casual appearance as opposed to bulkier and heavier dedicated riding shoes.

Lastly, the BMW Motorrad Heritage Collection, which we covered a few months ago, also gets carried over to 2021—featuring the Bowler Gunmetal helmet and the subtle yet protective Machinist waxed cotton jacket.